Sonora Pass Reopens, But Likely To Close Again

Highway 108 Sonora Pass opens for season View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Highway 108 Sonora Pass reopened at 10 o’clock this morning, a ceremonial indication of the spring and summer tourism season is officially getting underway.

However, it is anticipated to be short-lived. Caltrans spokesperson Anthony Presto tells Clarke Broadcasting that they are tentatively eying a closure of Sonora Pass this Saturday morning because of a projected weather system anticipated to arrive. A mix of high-country rain and snow is likely later in the day on Saturday.

Anyone antsy to drive over the pass may want to venture out today (Thursday) or Friday. If the pass closes on Saturday, it should be short-lived, as clear skies are projected throughout next week.

Caltrans adds that everyone traveling over the pass is encouraged to slow down and use extra caution, as the roadway can still be slick this time of the year.