Schumer: Prescription Drug Costs

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the US Senate floor responding to President Trump’s latest Executive Order aimed at reducing prescription drug costs.

“A few hours ago, Donald Trump signed a new Executive Order he claims will “almost immediately” bring down the costs of prescription drugs.

Americans should hold their applause, because Donald Trump’s announcement is little more than a photo-op masquerading as reform. Just as he said he’d bring down costs on day one, and it didn’t happen, same thing here.

Almost immediately? Give me a break.

In case Donald Trump has forgotten, this announcement is like what he already tried to do in 2020, with little success.

So, Americans are right to be skeptical until they actually see their prescription drug costs go down more.

Donald Trump can say he’s doing an Executive Order, but we all know the odds are overwhelming that the Executive Order is going to fail.

The real way to make drug price reform happen is to do what Democrats do, and which Donald Trump is loath to do: roll up your sleeves and do the hard work of passing legislation.

That’s what we did. That’s why insulin is $35 for senior citizens. That’s why 20 of the most widely used drugs prices have plummeted, because we negotiated with Medicare. That’s why no family pays more than $2,000 total for all their prescription drugs.

We worked hard, we legislated, we got prices down. Donald Trump does a photo-op, says prices are going to come down immediately, but obviously this is a half-baked political stunt that is unlikely to make any meaningful change.

Today’s announcement is so typical of Donald Trump’s presidency: he promises a golden age, but in reality Americans get fool’s gold.”

