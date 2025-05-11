Cultivating Calm: Edible Plants to Grow with Children

Gardening with children is more than just an enjoyable outdoor activity—it’s an invitation to slow down, explore nature, and create something beautiful together. Introducing young ones to plants that are not only visually stunning but also edible opens up a world of sensory delight, learning, and connection. Among the most delightful are three flowering herbs that provide fragrant blossoms, can be used in teas, and are remarkably easy to grow: lavender, chamomile, and borage.

Lavender is a cherished perennial known for its captivating scent and vibrant blooms. With an amazing 400+ varieties to choose from, lavender adds both beauty and functionality to any garden. The flowers can be harvested fresh or dried, perfect for soothing teas served hot or cold.

This hardy herb is a gardener’s favorite for good reason. It’s deer-resistant and the popular English lavender species are relatively cold-hardy in zones 7 to 9, often surviving below 40 degrees with no problem. Lavender thrives in well-drained soil, abundant sunshine, and moderate watering. While fertilizer isn’t necessary, incorporating compost can enhance growth. Children especially enjoy picking lavender stems to craft their own fragrant bouquets, making it a hands-on favorite for family gardening.

Chamomile is a dainty, daisy-like flower with powerful relaxing properties, making it a natural choice for a calming herbal tea. This flowering annual is exceptionally easy to grow and tends to self-seed, offering the delightful bonus of returning year after year without the need for replanting.

Chamomile blooms from late spring through fall and rewards consistent harvesting with more blooms—a trait known as “cut and come again.” Its resilience and long flowering season make it a perfect plant for children to nurture and enjoy throughout the warm months.

With its striking purplish-blue star-shaped blossoms, borage brings a splash of color and charm to any garden bed. Like lavender and chamomile, borage flowers can be used to infuse teas, with a mild cucumber-like flavor. This annual herb is also a prolific self-seeder, ensuring its return with little effort each year.

Borage thrives when planted from late spring through early fall. Not only does it offer visual interest and culinary use, but it also serves as a pollinator magnet, helping nearby plants flourish. Its whimsical blooms make it a hit with children, who often marvel at its unique shape and vivid hues.

Introducing children to gardening fosters more than just plant knowledge—it cultivates curiosity, patience, and responsibility. Tending to plants like lavender, chamomile, and borage helps kids understand the rhythms of nature and the value of nurturing living things. These experiences create lasting memories and teach essential skills that children carry into adulthood.

Beyond the practical and educational, gardening provides an opportunity for families to bond, relax, and enjoy the outdoors together. The simple joy of watching a seed become a bloom—or a flower become tea—offers a sense of wonder that no screen can replicate.

So, gather your gardening tools, head outside, and let the garden be your classroom. With these three enchanting plants, your journey into family gardening is off to a fragrant and flavorful start.

Tracy White-Urrutia is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.