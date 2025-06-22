Trees: How Many are too Many

Trees planted around our homes have a purpose, a true reciprocal relationship. The first residential air conditioner was installed in 1914, but it took until the 1950’s for cooling to become widespread. Many homes had two types of relief from the heat, water coolers and shade trees. Summer evenings were spent outside waiting for the cool down and the breeze, while sitting in the shade. Trees were salvation and planted with care for a reason. In one day, one tree can lift up to 100 gallons of water out of the ground and discharge it into the air.

Shade trees come in a wide variety of sizes. There are several trees that need the lot next door for all to live comfortably. A fruitless mulberry is happy to grow to be 75 feet tall and 50 feet wide. That is a shade producer! Determine the tree’s impact on you, your roof, your sewer lines, and your foundation. The fit has to be right for all. Selectree (https://selectree.calpoly.edu/), hosted by Cal Poly, provides valuable information about tree characteristics and offers suggestions for various locations.

There are many smaller-to-medium-sized trees that provide shade and the good looks of Magnum PI. Smaller trees may be planted away from your home, giving a picturesque view from the windows. Corners of the yard call for groupings of trees, such as a trio with the tallest in back and two wingmen in the front on either side. Provide six to eight feet of space from the fence and between trees.

Imaginative thoughts of Arnold Palmers and family laughter under the trees must go hand in hand with thoughtful planning and tree variety selection. How many trees will fit in your backyard? Trees, planted by Mother Nature, may stand close together. As long as their needs are met, they will adapt and live. Determine the direction of the afternoon sun to create an oasis, framed by shade trees. Choose your oasis trees well, considering their final size and shape. You should know the quality of your soil, the amount of sunlight, how much room is available for roots, and maintenance needs such as water and regular pruning.

What small to medium tree will create your oasis? We are looking for the Goldilocks special, not too small or too large, but just right. Most tree varieties come in different sizes. Crape myrtles and Japanese maples range from 6 to 20 feet with different leaf colors, sizes and patterns. Adaptable trees include gingko, fruiting cherry, citrus, photinia, flowering dogwood, saucer magnolias, crape myrtles, and Japanese maples. Smaller trees, planted more densely, will create a sense of privacy and a visual oasis.

If you don’t have the pruning skills to shape your trees into shade trees, get help. The canopy needs to be high enough to walk under with room to sit and enjoy.

More trees create more benefits—clean air, shade, homes for wildlife, storm water management, and increased home values. More trees improve our quality of life, reducing heart rate, blood pressure, and stress. Being cool and acting cool all stem from the trees shading your yard.

Julie Silva is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.