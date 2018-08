Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a report of a fire in the vicinity of Smokey River and Longeway roads in the Crystal Falls area.

CAL Fire officials say as units are still arriving it is unknown whether reports of smoke are coming from vegetation or the back of a building. We will bring you more details as they come into the news center.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.