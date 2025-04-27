Propagation for Pennies

I love a bargain! Instead of running to the nursery, we’re going to make cuttings of existing plants called ‘soft cuttings.’ This method of propagation allows you to grow up plants with very little outlay other than some good potting soil, rooting hormones, watering and a little patience. It is basically cloning.

The first time we attempted this process; we were moving from the Bay Area and didn’t want to leave behind some of our favorite shrubs. We managed to bring baby lilacs, lavender, rosemary, sages, and ceanothus.

Soft cuttings are done in spring and early summer, when plants are putting out new, tender growth. Use a sharp knife or sharp clippers (to avoid damaging the plant) sterilized between cuttings with rubbing alcohol or one part bleach to nine parts water.

Use a good quality potting mix, vermiculite or perlite, clean plastic or clay pots (I use 4-inch pots), rainwater (preferable) or distilled (just for the first week or so), rooting hormone, and a tray to catch water for the rooting process.

Fill pots with good potting soil mixed with about 1/3 vermiculite or perlite for aeration. Poke three or four holes in the soil, near the outside edges, for inserting cuttings. Put some of the rooting hormone in a small, separate dish (so that you do not contaminate the rest of the product).

Choose healthy plants, and water them well the day before cutting. A hydrated shoot has a much better chance of success. Taking cuttings in the morning will also benefit.

Select a new tender shoot, about five to six inches long, that has some strength, but is not woody, and has no blooms. Selecting one with four or five sets of leaves; cut below the node where the leaves emerge. Take several cuttings. This gives you a much better chance of success, and if you end up with an abundance, you can share with others.

Remove the bottom leaves of cutting by pinching or cutting them off, leaving only two or three leaves at the very top. Roll cutting, gently, in the rooting hormone and place in a hole in the pot you’ve prepared. You can plant multiple cuttings in one pot. Water gently. Be sure to label your plants and date them.

Place the pots in the tray, and water them from below. I keep about ½ inch of water in the bottom of the tray at all times. Cuttings benefit from moisture (misting or covering with a dome) until they’ve started growing roots. Initially, they may wilt some but be patient. They should stand again once they’ve started to draw water. They need bright, indirect light, near a window or under an awning, but not direct sunlight.

After about four to six weeks, they should be ready for transplanting. And about four weeks after that, it should be ready to plant. Note: some plants are patented and are illegal to propagate. These will generally have labels that let you know that.



Nancy Bliss is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.