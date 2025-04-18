Supervisor Kirk Details County Government Debates In Latest Blog

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has submitted a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Following last year’s election, when two new board members were selected and a sales tax measure was voted down, several changes have occurred in county government.

Kirk weighs in on budgetary actions, refocusing the CAO role, roads, forest management, homeless housing, Pinecrest proposals, CERT training, the Valley Dale vote, and other topics.

He also writes about the recent investigation into an assault against a Jamestown man that had been investigated as a potential hate crime, and he concludes by speaking about the upcoming Easter holiday.

Find the full blog here.