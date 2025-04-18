Mostly Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Supervisor Kirk Details County Government Debates In Latest Blog

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Anaiah Kirk

Anaiah Kirk

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has submitted a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Following last year’s election, when two new board members were selected and a sales tax measure was voted down, several changes have occurred in county government.

Kirk weighs in on budgetary actions, refocusing the CAO role, roads, forest management, homeless housing, Pinecrest proposals, CERT training, the Valley Dale vote, and other topics.

He also writes about the recent investigation into an assault against a Jamestown man that had been investigated as a potential hate crime, and he concludes by speaking about the upcoming Easter holiday.

Find the full blog here.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 