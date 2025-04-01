Democrats: Republicans Are Trying To Detonate Social Security

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

Democratic U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference where he declared that Democrats will continue to protect everyday Americans against the Republican effort to break Social Security.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“House Democrats are going to continue to focus on the things that matter to the American people. We’re going to protect Social Security, protect Medicare, protect Medicaid, protect our public schools, protect veterans and protect nutritional assistance to children, everyday Americans and families.

House Republicans and the Trump administration are trying to take a chainsaw to everything that matters to the American people, like ending Social Security and Medicaid as we know it. Seniors on Social Security receive an average of $65 per day. They rely on Social Security—an earned benefit—to put food on the table, clothing on their back and to make sure that they can pay their rent or pay their mortgage.

It’s extraordinary to us that Donald Trump, the administration and Republicans are trying to detonate Social Security in real time, including by dismantling the Social Security Administration, which will impact the ability of older Americans to receive benefits. The Republicans believe that Social Security is a Ponzi scheme. Project 2025 is the Ponzi scheme.

Republicans are defrauding the American people. Last year, Republicans promised that they would drive down the high cost of living and ignored Project 2025, lied to the American people as if it didn’t exist.

This year, Donald Trump, the administration and Republicans in the Congress have done nothing to drive down the high cost of living. Costs aren’t going down. They are going up. Inflation is going up. America is becoming more expensive and less affordable under complete Republican control of government.

At the same period of time, Republicans are flooding the zone with a parade of horribles that all relate to Project 2025. That’s the Ponzi scheme that’s been run on the American people and front and center right now is the target that Republicans have put on the back of Social Security recipients all across America.

Democrats are going to fight hard to protect Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid and the things that actually matter to making life better for the American people.”

