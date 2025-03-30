March Ends With A Strong Storm

Snow At Dodge Ridge (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 5 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park, above the valley floor, from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM Tuesday.

Heavy snow is forecast above 4,000 feet.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Monday, with snowfall rates of up to two inches an hour. Snow levels may fall to around 3,000 feet by early Tuesday.

Light snowfall accumulations of one inch to half-a-foot is possible down to 3,000 feet. Up to a foot of snow is likely between 3,000 to 4,000 feet. The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation will range from one to five feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds could gust as high as sixty-five mph. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Persons should delay travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Items should include an extra flashlight, food, and water.