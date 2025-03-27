Calaveras Extends Public Health Officer Contract Following Some Initial Opposition

Dr. Rene Ramirez speaks before Calaveras Supervisors View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Calaveras County voted to extend an agreement for one year with the county’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Rene Ramirez.

Ramirez, who is based in Fresno, was first appointed to the role in 2021. He replaced former Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita, during the COVID pandemic.

At this week’s meeting, a one-year contract extension for Dr. Ramirez was on the consent agenda, meaning that it was expected to be uncontroversial. The contract would run from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 202,6 and pay $166,400.

Board member Benjamin Stopper requested that it be pulled from the consent portion so that more discussion could be had. He told the board he would like to see a request for proposals put out for other prospective candidates.

Some of the other Supervisors indicated a willingness to look at it next year, but felt the time frame was too short to have someone new in place by July 1. The county is required by the state to have a Public Health Officer.

Dr. Ramirez was on hand, and indicated that while he lives out of the county, he is available when needed, and that he wakes up at around 4 am and often goes to bed at 11 pm, and is sometimes on the telephone with Calaveras leaders late into the evening hours.

Dr. Ramirez indicated that he and Supervisor Stopper had a heated discussion related to COVID boosters several years ago, airing out during a public board meeting, and allegations later made that Dr. Ramirez had been disrespectful. Both Stopper and Ramirez indicated a desire at this week’s meeting to have further discussions, and a meeting offline.

Stopper, then acknowledging that there was not a board majority to seek other candidates in the short-term, moved to approve the contract extension with Dr. Ramirez, and it was approved 5-0 by the supervisors.