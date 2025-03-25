Democrats: Medicaid Day Of Action

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

Democratic U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a statement regarding last week’s Medicaid Day of Action.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Last week, House Democrats held a Medicaid Day of Action all across the country. Throughout the week, hundreds of events took place focused on the Democratic effort to save healthcare for everyday Americans, and contrast that with the extreme MAGA Republican budget plan to visit upon the American people the largest Medicaid cut in American history. This is an issue of life or death for children, women, everyday Americans, people with disabilities and older Americans who rely on Medicaid for nursing home care and for home care. The notion that House Republicans are determined to enact the largest Medicaid cut in American history so they can give Elon Musk and their billionaire MAGA donors a massive tax cut is outrageous. That’s the moment that we’re in right now.

Earlier today, every single House Republican leader tripled down on their harmful budget, which will hurt children, hurt families, hurt seniors, hurt veterans and hurt everyday Americans. If House Republicans are successful in enacting their reckless budget, people all across America, including in the districts they represent, are going to lose their healthcare, lose veterans benefits and lose nutritional assistance for hungry children and hungry families. It’s unacceptable, unconscionable and un-American. And over the next few weeks, House Democrats are going to do everything we can to stop their reckless budget dead in its tracks.”

