Life-Saving Blood Needed More Than Ever With Recent Disasters

CCF blood drive in San Andreas flyer View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The hurricane season and the recent fires in Southern California have had a major impact on blood supply contributions in the United States, according to blood bank officials, who add that it is resulting in shortages that might cause a catastrophe for individuals who depend on life-saving blood.

Vitalant and the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) have teamed up again for a blood drive on Tuesday, March 25th, at the San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road in San Andreas, from 1:30 to 5:15 p.m. A contribution will help guarantee that blood is accessible when required, especially in emergencies and transfusions, to survive.

“You may significantly aid these people in their continuous struggle for survival by giving blood,” remarked foundation officials.

Giving blood is easy; schedule an appointment by clicking here and using the blood drive code, SMFM399. Additionally, you can give 877-258-4825 a call to make an appointment.

Those wanting to donate must bring a valid ID, have a nutritious lunch, and stay hydrated. Donors must be at least sixteen, and those younger than sixteen must sign a Vitalant parent consent form. Questions can be directed to Calaveras Community Foundation Board Member and Blood Drive Coordinator Paul Goldberg at 209-481-1289.