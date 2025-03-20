Earlier Suspected Measles Cases Now Confirmed

Tuolumne County Public Health Department View Photo

Sonora, CA — What was originally reported as being two suspected measles cases in Tuolumne County, is now two confirmed positive cases.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department reports that it is an adult and a child from the same household who had recently traveled internationally.

Public Health is actively working to identify and contact those who may have been exposed.

“We understand that there may be a lot of questions and concerns,” says Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta. “The investigation is still ongoing, and we will provide updates as they are available. We want to remind the public that measles is a highly contagious disease and to take steps to protect yourself and your family by ensuring current vaccination status for measles, monitoring for symptoms, and staying home when you feel sick.”

The Public Health Department reports that the vaccination status of the two positive cases is unconfirmed.

Prior to the two cases in Tuolumne County, there had only been five confirmed cases of measles in California this year. We reported earlier that public health was investigating possible exposure at Summerville High and Adventist Health Sonora.

More details on measles from the California Department of Public Health can be found here.