Jeffries: Tuesday March 18th Is A Day Of Action

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a statement regarding last week’s successful Government Funding Vote.

Jeffries was featured as Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“The partisan Republican spending bill is an attack on veterans, families, seniors and everyday Americans. Our struggle continues.

The ongoing Republican assault on the economy, healthcare, the social safety net and veterans benefits requires all of us working together in the weeks and months to come. Donald Trump’s disingenuous and nakedly superficial effort to divide us will not succeed.

On Tuesday, March 18, House Democrats will hold a Day of Action throughout America to aggressively push back against the diabolical Republican scheme to enact the largest Medicaid cut in our nation’s history. We will partner with our colleagues at every level of government to protect the American people.

Democratic Members of the House, the Senate, governors, local elected officials, unions, civil rights organizations, democracy reform groups and concerned citizens all have an important role to play. Our party is not a cult, we are a coalition. On occasion, we may strongly disagree about a particular course of action. At all times, Democrats throughout the nation remain determined to make life better for everyday Americans and stop the damage being done by Donald Trump, Elon Musk and House Republicans.”

The Government Funding Vote was passed last week in the US Senate, in a bi-partisan effort led by US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

