Thursday Storm Related Power Outages And School Delays

Sonora, CA — Power outages are scattered across the Mother Lode as a storm system passes through the region.

There are also several school delays, which can be found here.

In the Rancho Calaveras area, southwest of Valley Springs, 84 customers lost power at 9:30 pm. Seven customers lost electricity at around 7 pm in the area of Toyon Court in Angels Camp. 46 customers in Columbia, in the Big Hill area, lost power at 4:49 am and it is impacting Red Clay Road, Cedarcrest Road, Five Mile Creek Road, Redwood Way, and North Ridge Road. Around 46 lost power outside of Groveland on Highway 120 at 4:15 am. 414 lost electricity in Mariposa County near the border of Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest at 5 am.

Crews are in the areas and PG&E indicates that because the outages are so widespread it is unclear specifically when there will be full restoration.