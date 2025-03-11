The Winter Storm Arrives Tonight

Snow falls in Twain Harte (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM Thursday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, also from 11 PM tonight until 11 PM Thursday.

Heavy snow is forecast above 4,000 feet.

The heaviest snowfall is expected through Wednesday evening.

The total snow accumulations from the 3,000 to 4,000 foot elevation, will likely range from half-a-foot to one foot. The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds could gust as high as forty to sixty-five mph. Such strong winds could cause tree damage.

The hazardous conditions will probably impact the Wednesday and Thursday commutes.

Very difficult to impossible travel conditions are anticipated from travel delays, chain controls, road closures, and low visibility due to the combination of wind and heavy snow expected. If you must travel, slow down and use caution, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.