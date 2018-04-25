Public’s Help Needed To Find Stolen Car

Angels Camp Police patrol car Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA – The Angels Camp Police department is seeking the public’s help to catch a bold thief who took off with a high-end vehicle right out of a closed garage.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the home owner notified police that his 2006 BMW 325i sedan was missing from his home’s garage located in the 600 block of Gardner Lane in Angels Camp. He informed officers that at around 5 a.m. that morning he left the property and the vehicle was in the garage with the door shut. Then when he returned several hours later, the door was open and the car was gone.

Police describe the vehicle as a black four door sedan with California license plate # 6MZJ244. Detectives caution the public not to approach or detain the occupants of the vehicle if they spot it. Instead, immediately contact the Angels Camp Police Department at (209) 736-2567. Anyone with information on the theft is also asked to call that number.

Written by Tracey Petersen.