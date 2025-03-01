March Begins With New Mountain Snow

Snow In Sierra View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 PM this evening through 1 PM Monday. Additionally, a Weather Advisory has also been issued for Yosemite National Park (above the valley floor), from 10 PM tonight through 10 PM Monday.

Snow is forecast above the 4,500 foot elevation.

The total snow accumulations between 4,500 feet to 6,000 feet, will range from one to five inches. Above the 6,000 foot elevation, four to fourteen inches of snow is expected. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as fifty mph. Such gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Be prepared and plan on slippery road conditions.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.