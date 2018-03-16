Update: Transportation Troubles And Weather Related Incidents

Arnold home's roof collapsed Enlarge

Update at 3:50pm: The CHP is reporting that Old Priest Grade is closed due to the poor driving conditions.

The CHP is releasing new details on a bus that slide of the roadway with students on board in Calaveras County. The incident happened at the intersection of Railroad Flat and Jesus Maria roads. The CHP reports the bus was hanging off an embankment. All the students were safely removed from the bus. A tow truck pulled the bus back onto the road. The CHP indicates that the students were loaded back onto the bus and taken to their homes. Luckily, none of the children were injured, according to the CHP.

Original post at 2:30pm: Sonora, CA — Mother Nature is pounding the area and creating hazards in the Mother Lode.

In Tuolumne County, there is a mud and rock slide along Tuolumne Road near Standard Road. On Soulsbyville Road two large trees have fallen near Soulsbyville Elementary School and are hampering traffic there.

In Calaveras County, a school bus has gone off the roadway at the intersection of Railroad Flat and Jesus Maria roads. The CHP reports the bus is hanging off an embankment, but indicates that all of the students have been removed from the vehicle. There are no details on any injuries at this time. A tow crew is heading to the scene but traffic is slow going in the area.

Additionally, heavy snow falling in the Arnold area caused part of a home’s roof to come crashing down. CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit firefighters assisted Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District to recue one person that was trapped in a room. They were not injured, according to CAL Fire.

