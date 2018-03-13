Truck Vs. Motorcycle Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA – A man was seriously injured after being struck by a truck while riding a motorcycle.

The crash happened on Cane Lane at the intersection of Rippon Road in Valley Springs Monday just before 2 p.m.

42-year-old Paul Wallace was stopped at the intersection of Crane Lane and Rippon Road behind the wheel of a 2005 GMC Sierra truck. The CHP reports that he failed to notice a 2012 Yamaha R-1 motorcycle traveling about 35 mph westbound on Rippon Road and pulled out. The rider on the bike, 28-year-old Steven Marcus Barron of Los Banos tried to stop but the truck smashed directly into the left side of the motorcycle.

Barron suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lodi Memorial Hospital. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.