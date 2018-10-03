Traffic Stop Turns Into A Hefty Take Down

Wigwam Road in Jamestown arrest scene Enlarge

Jamestown, CA – A traffic stop turned into resisting arrest as a man struggled with Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies.

A deputy pulled over a Buick sedan on Wigwam Road off of Highway 108 in the Jamestown area for a suspended registration. Three people, two men and a woman, were inside the car. A record check showed one of the men was on searchable probation.

As additional backup arrived, the driver, 43-year-old Eric Neves, standing 6’2” tall and weighing around 300 pounds, got out of the vehicle. During questioning, he admitted to having a weapon so deputies attempted to pat him down, but pulled away and began wrestling with them. Sheriff’s officials say he ignored orders to freeze. The scuffle continued until deputies were able to handcuff Nevers. A knife was then found in his pocket.

Sheriff’s officials report Neves suffered minor injuries in the skirmish, but none of the deputies were hurt. He was taken into custody for obstructing and resisting law enforcement.

Regarding the other two passengers in the car, 44-year-old Meri Johnson was arrested for having drug paraphernalia and the other man who was on probation was released from the scene.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.