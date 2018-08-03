Quantcast
help information
Sunny
60.6 ° F
Full Weather

Sonora Police Use Taser To Arrest Burglar

Gumpferpabilona arrest
Gumpferpabilona arrest Photo Icon View Slideshow
(5 Photos)
03/08/2018 2:29 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA – A burglar was caught red handed trying to break into a downtown Sonora building early this morning.

Neighbors woken by the sound of breaking glass reported a possible break-in to Sonora Police around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. An officer was dispatched to a downtown Sonora building located at 101 South Washington Street and found shattered glass on the sidewalk. Behind the broken display window he discovered 34-year-old Alfred Gumpferpabilona of Sonora attempting to bust through a door to gain access to the building. Pointing a taser at the suspect, the officer ordered him out onto the sidewalk to wait for back up.

A search of Gumpferpabilona followed, which turned up marijuana, hydrocodone, and clonazepam. He did not have a prescription for those drugs, according to police. Officers then determined that he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Gumpferpabilona was arrested for burglary, felony vandalism, possession of narcotics and public intoxication. His bail is set at $15,000.

  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.