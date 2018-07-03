Quantcast
Fatal Crash In Tuolumne County

CHP Sonora
CHP Sonora Photo Icon Enlarge
03/07/2018 6:53 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Jamestown, CA – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal solo-vehicle crash south of Jamestown.

The wreck happened around 6:15 p.m. on Stent Cut Off Road near Jacksonville Road. The CHP reports that an SUV went off the roadway and smashed into an embankment. One person was given CPR, but the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if there were other passengers in the vehicle or if anyone else was injured. No further details are available at this time. Additionally, the name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.

Tow crews will be on scene for the next hour working to remove the wreckage and debris. We will update you when additional information comes into the news center.

Stent Cut Off Road near Jacksonville Road

Stent Cut Off Road near Jacksonville Road 37.919093, -120.413475 Stent Cut Off Road, Jamestown, CA, USA (Directions)
