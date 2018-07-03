Man Charged With Battery And Vandalism

Devon Leigh Martin Enlarge

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was involved in two separate incidents involving his ex-girlfriend that included battery and the keying of her vehicle.

Sonora Police Officers responded to the area of Bulwer Street and South Washington Street for a report of a domestic violence incident Tuesday around 11 p.m. Once on scene, officers learned that during an agreement 25-year-old Devon Leigh Martin of Sonora had allegedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the arms and caused minor injury to her shoulder.

Officers also discovered that Martin and his ex-girlfriend were involved in another physical fight in front of Winters Tavern on Monday that led to Martin allegedly scratching the side of her vehicle with a knife. Police estimated the damage to the vehicle to be around $1,000.

Martin was later found at a home on Olive Street and arrested. He faces felony domestic battery with injury and felony vandalism.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.