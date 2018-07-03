Quantcast
help information
Clear
51.3 ° F
Full Weather

Man Charged With Battery And Vandalism

Devon Leigh Martin
Devon Leigh Martin Photo Icon Enlarge
03/07/2018 6:32 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was involved in two separate incidents involving his ex-girlfriend that included battery and the keying of her vehicle.

Sonora Police Officers responded to the area of Bulwer Street and South Washington Street for a report of a domestic violence incident Tuesday around 11 p.m. Once on scene, officers learned that during an agreement 25-year-old Devon Leigh Martin of Sonora had allegedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the arms and caused minor injury to her shoulder.

Officers also discovered that Martin and his ex-girlfriend were involved in another physical fight in front of Winters Tavern on Monday that led to Martin allegedly scratching the side of her vehicle with a knife. Police estimated the damage to the vehicle to be around $1,000.

Martin was later found at a home on Olive Street and arrested. He faces felony domestic battery with injury and felony vandalism.

  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.