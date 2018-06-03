Three OHV Grant Draft Up For Public Viewing

Off-Highway Vehicles Photo courtesy www.nevada-ohv.org Enlarge

Sonora, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest need to hear from the public to complete its preliminary 2019 off-highway vehicle (OHV) grant applications.

The public comment period begins March 6 and all comments must be submitted by April 2 at 5 p.m. In three grant applications, Forest Recreation Specialists and OHV managers are proposing three off-highway vehicle projects for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. The plans will be forest-wide involving an operation and maintenance project for trails and facilities, an education and outreach project and a law enforcement patrol project. These grants are integral to the ongoing success of the forest’s OHV program, according to forest officials.

The public can review and comment on the preliminary application packages by clicking here. Written comments can be mailed to:

California State Parks

OHMVR Division

1725 23rdStreet,

Sacramento, CA 95816

Attention: Grants Manager

Further information or questions regarding the applications can be directed to Public Service staff officer Miguel Macias at (209) 965-3434 ext. 5311.

