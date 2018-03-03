Vandals Hit Local Little League Diamond

Valley Springs, CA — The San Andreas Unit of the CHP is seeking the public’s help to find the vandals that toppled a fence at a local ball field.

Officers note that early Friday morning someone used a vehicle to ram the entrance gate to the Foothills Little League baseball fields. The diamond is located at 610 Daphne Street just off Highway 120 in Valley Springs. As pictures in the image box show the gate with bent poles and mangled fencing lying on the ground. The damage has resulted in a huge hit to the organizations budget, according to officer Toby Butzler.

Anyone that may have witnessed or have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff Department, which has taken over the case, at 209-754-6500.

