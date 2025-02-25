Jeffries: Republicans Continue To Betray The Middle Class

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference where he emphasized that while Republicans promised to lower costs for everyday Americans, they are instead “stealing taxpayer dollars to reward their billionaire donors and big corporations”.

Jeffries was featured for Tuesday’s “Democrats Weekly Address”. Here are his words:

“Good morning, everyone. While House Democrats are working to grow the middle class and drive down the high cost of living in the United States of America, Republicans continue to betray the middle class.

Last year, all we heard from House Republicans is how they were going to drive down the high cost of living in the United States of America.

Housing costs are too high. Grocery costs are too high. Child care costs are too high. Utility costs are too high. And insurance costs are too high. America is undoubtedly too expensive.

House Democrats are committed to driving down the high cost of living.

Republicans haven’t done a thing to address the cost of living crisis in the United States of America. Not a single bill, not a single proposal, not a single idea.

And the Congress started on January 3rd.

What are they waiting for at this point in time?

The reality is House Republicans and Donald Trump and Senate Republicans have no interest in bringing down the high cost of living.

Costs aren’t going down. They are going up.

The price of eggs in the United States of America is out of control. It’s an emergency and nothing is being done by the Republicans in Washington or across the country to address it.”

The “Democrat’s Weekly Address” is heard every Tuesday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.