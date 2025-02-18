Democrats: The Importance Of The Department Of Education

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05), a career educator and 2016 National Teacher of the Year, spoke about the importance of the Department of Education during the Weekly Democratic Address.

Hayes was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are her words:

“Hi, I’m Jahana Hayes, and I proudly serve as the Congresswoman for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

My district spans the northwest and central parts of our state, including places like Danbury, Litchfield County, the Farmington Valley, Meriden, Newtown, and of course, my hometown of Waterbury.

Before being elected to office, I was a teacher. And for 15 years I taught history at John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

Education saved my life.

It expanded my understanding of our communities and our country, showed me that I had the power to make a difference, and opened countless doors—from the classroom to the United States Congress.

Throughout my life and career, I have always worked to pay this forward—championing proposals that provided educational opportunities for all students. Making our classrooms safer. Preparing our next generation workforce. And leading efforts to support parents, teachers and the entire school community.

Because the fight to ensure that every student has access to the free and appropriate, high quality, public education they deserve is personal for me.

Now, every good teacher knows that in each moment there’s an opportunity for a lesson—so consider this class officially in session.

In October 1979, Congress passed the Department of Education Organization Act, which officially established the Department of Education.

Why is that important, you might ask. The Department of Education was created by an act of Congress, which means it can only be dissolved by an act of Congress. It’s right here in our Constitution.

President Trump and his administration know this but instead, they’re still actively taking steps to dismantle the Department anyway.

You may ask: What does the Department of Education actually do? It does a lot.

The Department supports the public education of approximately 49 million students across this country by establishing policies to prevent discrimination and protect the civil rights of students. By supporting special education programs for our children with special needs.

The Department of Education also administers Pell Grants and financial aid programs to support students trying to make it to college. They oversee apprenticeship programs to prepare our students for global competitiveness. And so much more.

Bottom line, this isn’t just a building in D.C. It’s your neighborhood school. Your neighborhood teacher. Your local community college. Your children and the programs and services they receive at school.

And all of it is under attack by the President, who’s seeking to unilaterally eliminate the Department.

I’ll also tell you what the Department of Education does not do.

It does not handle curriculum. Does not handle instruction or instructional materials. Those decisions are already made at the state and local level by boards of education.

So why should we care if the Department of Education is dismantled?

It would mean slashing funds for public schools. Undercutting support for children learning to read and write. Scrapping key programs for high school students just looking to get a college degree.

It would mean abandoning hardworking students and educators in rural and low-income communities.

And ultimately, just turning off the lights on our future.

We cannot let this happen.

And all of this is unsurprising. For decades, the Department of Education has been under attack by Republicans.

Any directives issued by the President to dismantle this congressionally authorized agency will be striking a blow to the American people, the future of our children, students with disabilities, students in rural and low-income communities, job training programs and so much more.

House Democrats will not bow down in the face of this continued presidential overreach. We’ll use every legislative tool available to protect our communities, our system of constitutional government, and our children – always.

We’ll leave it there for today – but don’t forget your homework: use your voice. Speak up and stand up for the things you believe in.

And together, we’ll continue the fight for the future our children deserve.

Class dismissed.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.