Sonora, CA — In what may come as a surprise to many Mother Lode residents, Tuolumne County’s Sheriff Jim Mele has announced he will not seek re-election.

After 12 years as Sheriff, he indicates that it is time to “let the next generation step up.” In a letter emailed to Clarke Broadcasting he states that his decision is the most difficult and painstaking one he has had to make in his life. To view his entire letter click here: Letter from Sheriff James Mele

