Suspect Being Sought In Phoenix Lake Area

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies, K9 units, a helicopter and CHP officers are combing the Phoenix Lake Road, Meadowbrook Drive and other adjacent roads.

Several residents have been calling Clarke Broadcasting to report law enforcement activity. The Sonora Unit of the CHP has confirmed to us that officers are actively searching for a suspect that took off when an officer tried to pull a vehicle over. The CHP reports that since they are not sure who the suspect is they can not determine if they are armed and dangerous. They request residents to stay in their homes and if they see any suspicious activity or see a stranger in the area to call the dispatch at 356-2900 or 209-984-3944.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.