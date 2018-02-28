Sandbags Available In Anticipation Of Wet Weather

Sandbag diagram Enlarge

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is offering the sand to the public in several locations as heavy snow and rain is expected the next couple of days.

County Deputy Administrator and OES Coordinator Tracie Riggs urges residents to take advantage of the free sand and notes, “While we provide the sand, we do not provide the bags and there is no limit on bags. Lowe’s has them, Orchard Supply and Sonora Lumber has them at various prices. Also, they need to bring their own shovels.”

The county OES reports piles of sand can be found at these locations:

Columbia Airport – 10723 Airport Road at the airport parking lot

Big Oak Flat – 11240 Wards Ferry Road (Groveland)

Tuolumne Yard – 18870 Birch Street (Sonora)

Jamestown Road Yard – 18188 7th Avenue

Tuolumne City Fire – 18690 Main Street (Tuolumne City)

*The sites are open 24 hours a day.

Additionally, OES reminds the public that there are hazards due to the tree mortality issue in the county. Riggs cautions individuals to be aware of their surroundings, watch for falling limbs, woody debris and falling trees. If there are power or communication lines attached to limbs, she warns not to touch or approach the area, instead call PG&E at 800-743-5002.

In regards to warming centers/shelters, the Public Health Department reports it has been monitoring the situation on a daily basis, but at this time none have been scheduled to open. If needed the Tuolumne County Main Library is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and the Senior Center is also an option with its doors open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Both are off Greenley Road in Sonora.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Calaveras County’s OES to see if sand was being offered, but have not yet heard back.

