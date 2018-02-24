New Information On HWY26 Double Fatal Crash

CHP partol car Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA – The San Andreas Unit of the CHP has released additional details regarding a double fatal wreck on Highway 26 Friday afternoon in Calaveras County.

The head-on crash near Ponderosa Way in the Glencoe area happened around 3:15 p.m. It shut down the roadway for about 20 minutes and then only re-opened after officers directed one-way traffic control for about two hours, as reported here. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP reports that a 41-year-old Wilsyville women driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra eastbound for unknown reasons crossed into the path of an oncoming 1985 Toyota pickup, driven by a 69-year-old Glencoe man. The two vehicles hit head-on. Both drivers were pinned in their vehicles and CPR was given, but they succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The names of the deceased are not being released pending notification of family.

The CHP indicates that it is unknown if either alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnesses the accident is asked to call the CHP San Andreas office at (209) 754-3541.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.