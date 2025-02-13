The Stormy Weather Brings Warnings From The CHP
CHP vehicle in rain with lights on
San Andreas, CA — As the temperatures have dipped below freezing, creating icy roadways and a storm system bringing heavy rain to the region, the CHP is cautioning drivers to take precautions.
One key for rainy weather is that when your windshield wipers are on, your lights must be on as well. The CHP provided these driving tips for stormy conditions, like snow and ice, covering roadways:
- Check Your Vehicle: Check your brakes, battery, headlights, windshield wipers, and defroster; check your tire pressure when tires are cold; check the tread on your tires; carry jumper cables; check your tire chains; and make sure you have a full tank of gas.
- Pack an Emergency Kit: Pack water, warm blankets and clothing, shovel, ice scraper, flashlight, cell phone, cell phone charger, road flares, fuel, a spare vehicle key, and extra non-perishable food.
- Drive for conditions: SLOW DOWN and do not ride your brakes! Increase your following distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. And we will say it again… SLOW DOWN!!!
- PLAN AHEAD: Periodically check for local road and weather conditions. The “Caltrans QuickMap” app is a great resource for road conditions.
- Remember: 4×4 does not always mean an all-wheel stop in snowy and icy conditions. Just because your truck/SUV is a beast doesn’t mean it can stop on ice. Let’s work together to make this winter safe and smooth for everyone!