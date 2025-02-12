California Deploying Resources Ahead Of Atmospheric River

NWS Weather Advisory View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Office of Emergency Services is deploying resources across California ahead of an atmospheric storm system set to arrive late this evening and continue through Thursday and Friday.

OES reports that 242 total CAL FIRE engines are deployed throughout the state to rapidly respond, including 109 engines in the CAL FIRE Southern Region and 133 engines in the CAL FIRE Northern Region. Much of the focus will be on the burn scars around Los Angeles. In that area, 319,000 sandbags and 5,600 super sacks were deployed by the California Department of Water Resources. Nearly 120 miles of emergency protection materials, including straw wattle, compost sock and silt fencing, have been installed by the California Conservation Corps to contain burn scar debris from entering creeks, rivers and other bodies of water.

Locally in the Mother Lode, the National Weather Service reports that the Sierra foothills and mountains (below 4,500 feet) could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of rainfall.

The incoming storm system will bring an increased risk of power outages, flooding in small streams and low-lying areas, and debris, rocks and mudslides on roadways.

