Prescribed Burn Planned For Stanislaus National Forest

Sonora, CA — A 264 acre prescribed burn is scheduled to be ignited during the first week of March in the Summit Ranger District.
The Dry Meadow Underburn will be approximately six miles northeast of Pinecrest along Forest Road 5N02. It is in the vicinity of the Dry Meadow Fire Station. Once ignited, the burn is anticipated to continue over several weeks, into the spring, and it is contingent weather, fuel moisture and air quality. The goal is to enhance public and firefighter safety by maintaining a fuelbreak and reducing the threat of high intensity wildfire. The Forest Service reports that prescribed burning is an effective and cost efficient method to reduce flammable forest fuels.