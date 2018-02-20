Tuolumne Supervisors To Hear Budget Preview

Quantcast
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors (Randy Hanvelt and John Gray)
02/20/2018 6:01 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County leaders will get their first preview of the 2018/19 budget figures.

The new budget must be approved before July 1st, so the board of supervisors will get an early look at projected revenues during today’s meeting. The supervisors made it a point to get an early start this year, as last year’s first budget preview came in March.

Later in the meeting there will be a public hearing about extending a special tax for ambulance services in the south county area for five additional years, and increasing the rate from $70 to $90 per improved parcel. The supervisors are planning to put the item before voters during the June primary. There will also be a public hearing on adopting an urgency ordinance related to temporary regulations for marijuana cultivation.

In addition, there will be a resolution memorializing the late Ron Stearn, retired Sonora City Council member.

Today’s meeting will start at 9am.

