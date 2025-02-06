New Storm Arrives Today

The Winter Storm Warning issued for Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, will remain in effect until 4 PM Friday. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 AM this morning until noon Friday.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between this afternoon and Friday morning, with possible snowfall rates at times, of one to two inches per hour.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from eight inches to 51 inches. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds gusts will range from sixty-five to eighty mph. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Expect very difficult travel conditions with chain controls and potential road closures.

There may be low visibility due to combination of wind and heavy snow. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 4 PM this afternoon until 1 AM Friday.

South winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely with gusts up to forty-five mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The hazardous conditions could impact this evening’s commute. Strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.