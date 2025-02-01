More Access To Healthcare For At-Risk Calaveras County Residents

Calaveras County Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA— Calaveras County health officials tout recent grant funding that will help break the cycle of poverty and poor health outcomes that disproportionately impact unhoused individuals in the community.

Health Net, a leading Medi-Cal managed care health plan, has awarded over $190,000 through the Housing and Homelessness Incentive Program (HHIP) to support Calaveras County Public Health in launching the Calaveras Street Health and Hospital Discharge Pilot Program. This initiative aims to address health and housing service gaps for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, focusing on hospital discharge transitions and street health interventions.

The Pilot Program introduces two essential interventions: the Street Health/Street Medicine Program, which delivers medical care and essential services directly to individuals living in unsheltered environments, and the Navigation of Local Housing Options, which provides navigation support for local housing options that can temporarily house Medi-Cal members transitioning out of hospital care.

“Accessing quality healthcare in rural communities, particularly for those facing homelessness, demands innovative, collaborative solutions,” said Amber Kemp, vice president of Medi-Cal strategy, execution and engagement at Health Net. “Health Net is honored to partner with Calaveras County Public Health and local organizations to deliver vital resources to underserved populations and drive meaningful progress toward health equity.”

The program builds on the success of the Calaveras County mobile clinic van, which was initially purchased in 2020 to support rural healthcare access.

“We are very grateful to Health Net for funding this program. This grant will help us break the cycle of poverty and poor health outcomes that disproportionately impact unhoused individuals in our community,” said Haley Graham, health education program manager at Calaveras County Public Health. “With the support of mobile clinic strategies, community partnerships, and sustainable programs, we are committed to creating a healthier and more resilient future for Calaveras County.”

The initiative will be spearheaded by Calaveras County Public Health, Sierra HOPE, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency, Mark Twain Medical Center, and the Mark Twain Healthcare District, with additional support from Anthem and CommonSpirit Health.