Weekend Weather System Includes A Little Snow

Snow along Ebbetts Pass HWY4 View Photo

The Wind Advisory issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue until 10 AM Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, northeast to east winds of twenty to thirty mph will continue with gusts ranging from forty-five to fifty-five mph.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The strongest winds are expected today.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Please secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 7 AM this morning until 4 PM Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for the lower Sierra of Mariposa County, as well as Yosemite National Park, from 10 AM this morning until 4 PM Monday.

Snow is forecast.

A dusting of snow is possible down to 3,000 feet. The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range between four to fifteen inches. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The heaviest snow expected this evening.

Winds will continue to gust as high as forty-five to fifty-five mph at times. Such gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Plan on slick travel conditions and possible chain controls. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.