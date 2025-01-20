Freeze Watch Issued For The Central Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the San Joaquin Valley, through 11 AM this morning.

Visibility is a one quarter mile or less in the dense fog. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving in fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the San Joaquin Valley from late tonight until Wednesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as 28 degrees, are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.

Meanwhile, there are no chain or snow tire requirements up to the winter closure gates on Highways 108, 4, and 120. Additionally, Highway 88 Carson Pass is open with no restrictions.