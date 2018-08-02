Local Health Clinic Alerted Law Enforcement To Assault

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Enlarge

Sonora, CA – A call from a local health clinic tipped off Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials to a patient that had been attacked, which landed a Sonora man behind bars.

Deputies responded to the Forest Road Prompt Care located at 193 South Fairview Lane off Stockton Road in Sonora on Wednesday morning around 10:30 for an assault report. Once on scene, they found a victim with visible injuries. During their investigation, 50 year old Mark Zachary was identified as the suspect. He is already on probation for another violent attack conviction. Sheriff’s officials detail that Zachary punched the victim in the back, face and head several times while at his Big Hill Road home in Sonora. He then allegedly grabbed and held the victim down to stop from leaving the residence.

Zachary was later spotted on Rawhide Road in Jamestown where he was taken into custody on felony abuse and false imprisonment charges. His bail is set at $35,000.

