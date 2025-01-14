GOP: The Trial Against President Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson View Photo

House Speaker Mike Johnson released a statement after a judge in New York sentenced President Trump to unconditional release.

Johnson was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the statement:

“This entire case against President Trump has been a politically motivated and contrived witch hunt aimed solely at preventing him from returning to the White House. It was never about the facts, and it should have never been brought in the first place. The judge grossly perverted the American legal system by manipulating existing law in a purely partisan effort to convert a bogus misdemeanor charge into a felony. Judge Merchan and the deranged prosecution have done untold damage to our justice system.

“But despite this liberal judge’s tireless efforts and obvious media campaign to smear President Trump, the only jury that matters – the American people – saw through this corruption of justice, spoke decisively, and rejected their weaponization of government.

“After four years of lawfare, restoring the American people’s trust in our system of justice will be critically important, and I support President Trump’s decision to appeal this decision and put this shameful chapter in American history behind us.”

