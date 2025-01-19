Care and Maintenance of Holiday Cactus

Now that the blooms of Christmas cactus are fading, this is a good time to talk about their care. Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera x buckleyi), Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata), and Easter cactus (Rhipsalidopsis gaetneri) differ from one another and are named for the holiday when they tend to bloom. These do not live in deserts as the name cactus suggests. They came, originally, from tropical rainforests of Southeastern Brazil and prefer more humid environments. They require regular watering, but do not like wet feet or frost.

Holiday cacti need to be planted in average soil, leaning towards slightly acidic, with good drainage. Ideally, use clay pots which breathe and drain well. In the spring and summer, temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees are ideal; keep them out of direct sun as they will sunburn. Mine seem very happy sitting outside on a covered porch. They like 4 to 6 hours of diffuse light daily. In spring through early summer, feed with a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer (20-20-20), at half-strength (use the amount of water in the instructions, but only half the amount of fertilizer). Once-a-month feedings promote health and good blooms.

In the fall (September and October), cease fertilizing, bring them indoors to a diffused light location, and allow the soil to dry between waterings. Cooler temperatures and less light (mimicking fall to winter) will encourage your Christmas cactus to produce buds that will bloom near their namesake holidays. Low nighttime temperatures, between 55 and 65 degrees are now preferred. Many sources say to “induce flowering by providing at least 12 hours of darkness every night.” My mudroom gives both the coolness and night darkness they seem to love.

Pruning, though not required, may be desired if the plant has become overgrown for your needs. This is best done from right after bloom through spring. Pruning holiday cactus is one of the easier pruning tasks. Simply give the stems a twist between two of the segments, or use a sharp, sterilized knife or scissors to remove segments. You can remove up to a third of the plant, encouraging branching and fullness. You can prune safely up to late spring without harming the plant.

Propagation is easy. Taking cuttings of Christmas cactus will help the original plant grow fuller and bushier. One-to-two months after bloom, simply give the stems a twist between two of the segments, or use a sharp, sterilized knife. Allow these cutting to dry in a cool dry place for 2 to 4 days. Then plant them about an inch deep in a 4- to 6-inch pot filled with moistened cactus potting mix or similar well-draining soil. Water well. Alternately, root them in a clear jar of water. Place near a window with filtered light, providing some humidity. Once roots are well-developed, plant in soil. New leaf or stem growth is evidence of good rooting.

Winter blooms happen when most everything else is dormant. Low maintenance needs and long life make holiday cactus a great addition to the home. Enjoy!

Nancy Bliss is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.