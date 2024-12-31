Two Flown From Monday Night HWY 12 Crash

Two vehicle crash on HWY 12 in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County -- CCF photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – A crash on Highway 12 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County last night resulted in two adults being flown from the scene.

The collision happened around 10:41 p.m. near Double Springs Road and Toyon Middle School. Responding to the scene were Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews, who discovered an adult male lying on the road with major injuries.

“Prior to the accident, one of the vehicles had run out of gas, and the occupant (an adult male) tried to flag down an oncoming vehicle that subsequently was involved in the accident,” shared CCF.

A female also suffered major injuries. It is unclear if the woman’s vehicle hit the man or his vehicle or both. She and the man were taken by air ambulances to Valley hospitals. Neither are being identified, as the CHP reports this is an ongoing investigation.

Fire officials remind the public that highways and country roads can be dangerous and offer these tips if stranded:

Key steps to take:

Activate hazard lights: This is crucial to alert other drivers that you are stopped on the road.

Pull off the road: Move your vehicle as far away from traffic as possible, ideally onto the shoulder or a safe pull-off area.

Call for help: Contact roadside assistance or 911, providing your precise location.

Stay visible: If possible, turn on your interior lights, use reflective triangles or flares if you have them, and wear bright clothing if you need to exit the vehicle.

Assess the situation: If you can safely change a flat tire, do so, but prioritize your safety and call for help if the situation is dangerous.

Stay in the vehicle: Unless absolutely necessary, remain inside your car and lock the doors to protect yourself from potential hazards.

Conserve energy: If you need to run the heater, do so sparingly to avoid draining your battery.

Be patient: Wait for help to arrive, and avoid unnecessary risks by walking long distances in the dark.