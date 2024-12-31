CHP Will Be Out In Force On New Year’s Eve

CHP - San Andreas patrol View Photo

Sonora, CA — All available California Highway Patrol officers will be patrolling the local highways as part of a New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period.

It starts at 6:01 pm today and runs through 11:59 pm on Wednesday.

Officers will be targeting drunk drivers, speeders, distracted drivers, and seat belt violators. If you see a driver who appears drunk, try to call 911 and provide the dispatcher with key details about the vehicle’s description, license plate number, and direction of travel.

During the recent Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period, the CHP arrested 300 people for driving under the influence. It equated to one arrest every six minutes. Five people, statewide, died in fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday period.