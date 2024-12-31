Wilseyville Man Arrested After Shooting Incident

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– An 80-year-old Wilseyville man was arrested Saturday night after a shooting at a residence left one person injured.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 4400 block of Easy Bird Way around 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 after reports of a shooting. Authorities learned a male victim had been shot in the hand while trying to disarm the suspect, who had allegedly pointed a firearm at others in the home. The victim managed to escort several people from the residence before deputies arrived. the suspect, identified as Gerald Allgood, remained inside the home with several firearms. Deputies established a perimeter while ensuring the victim received medical treatment.

Around 10 p.m., deputies entered the residence and arrested Allgood without further incident. He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on multiple charges, including felony assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, battery causing serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor brandishing of a firearm. Several firearms and other evidence were seized from the residence. The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office credited its patrol staff for their quick response and safe resolution of the incident.