New Year’s Schedule For Tuolumne County Government Offices

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — While many county government offices were closed all last week around the Christmas holiday (Monday-Friday), they are back open all but one day this week.

The lone closure day will be Wednesday, January 1st.

The New Year’s holiday closure (1-1-25) list includes but is not limited to, the Tuolumne County Library, Administration Office, Community Development Department, Public Works Department, Assessor, Agricultural Commissioner, County Counsel, Public Defender, Probation Department, Clerk and Auditor, Health and Human Services Agency, Tax Collector, and the Columbia Airport Business Office.

Emergency services, like sheriff, fire, and ambulance, will remain available, as usual, 24/7.

City offices, in Sonora and Angels Camp, and Calaveras County government (non-emergency) offices are also closed on Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday.