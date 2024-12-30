Free Christmas Tree Recycling Starts Later This Week

Christmas Tree Recycling Program View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the Christmas holiday now over, Tuolumne County Solid Waste is reminding local residents about the tree recycling program that will take place throughout January.

It is free for all Tuolumne County residents. Trees can be dropped off at either the Cal Sierra Earth Resource Facility or the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Transfer Station, during regular business hours (only during January). Those recycling trees can also take a load of mulch home, for free, if they choose. The mulch is beneficial in reducing soil temperature, reducing dust, adding nutrients to compost, preventing the growth of weeds, and enhancing landscaping.

Those who have curbside service can also contact their service provider (Burns Refuse, CAL Sierra, or Moore Bros) to arrange curbside pickup (certain conditions apply).

Dropoff spots:

Cal Sierra’s Earth Resource Facility

14909 Camage Ave. Sonora, CA 95370

Open: Tue. – Sat., 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

or

Big Oak Flat / Groveland Transfer Station

10700 Merrell Rd. Groveland, CA 95321

Open: Wed. & Sat., 8:00 am – 4:00 pm