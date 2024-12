Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is forced to close the intersection of Linoberg Street and South Stewart Street so that emergency water line repairs can be made.

Detour signs will be posted in the area. Be prepared for the activity.

TUD reports that South Stewart Street will be completely closed between Lyons Street and Theal Street until around 3 pm.

It is near the Old Town Sonora commercial building.