Columbia, CA — Caltrans is warning travelers to prepare for traffic delays later this week due to utility work.

There will be lane closures on Highway 49, near Columbia, between Jack Page Road and Parrots Ferry Road. It will take place this Friday, January 3, from 9 am – 3 pm. Travelers should prepare for 10 minute delays and take alternate routes if possible.

The work is anticipated to last just one day.